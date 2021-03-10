Release of all Kashmiri detainees demanded

Condolences expressed with trade leader

Srinagar, March 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders Firdous Ahmed Shah and Javaid Ahmed Mir have called for settlement of the Kashmir dispute for ensuring peace in South Asia.

Firdous Ahmed Shah and Javaid Ahmed Mir said this during a visit to Maisuma area of Srinagar to offer condolences to trader leader Sajjad Gul over the death of his father-in-law, Bashir Ahmed Sheikh.

Firdous Shah and Javaid Mir said better relations between India and Pakistan can only sustain after settlement of the Kashmir dispute as per aspirations of the Kashmiri people. They said Kashmir is a very sensitive issue which has put peace in entire South Asia in danger.

The Hurriyat leaders said that without resolving of longstanding Kashmir dispute, peace would remain a distant dream. They pointed out that Kashmiri people gave huge sacrifices for just resolution of the Kashmir dispute. The leaders demanded release of all Kashmiri political prisoners including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Masarrat Aalam Butt and Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo.

Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement Secretary Information, Shabbir Ahmed, in a statement issued in Srinagar called upon the international community to take notice of Indian forces’ naked aggression on the people of the occupied territory. He stressed the need for settlement of the Kashmir dispute to end the vicious cycle of killings in IIOJK.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement Chairman Molvi Bashir Ahmad in a statement expressed profound grief over the sad demise of the father-in-law of Sajjad Gul and expressed condolence with the bereaved family.

