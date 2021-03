Abdul Ahad Parra demands release of Kashmiri detainees

Srinagar, March 11 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League Abdul Ahad Parra has appealed to the international human rights organizations to increase pressure on India to release all Kashmiri detainees.

Abdul Ahad Parra in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Hurriyat leaders, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Aasiya Andrabi, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai, Shawkat Hakeem, Hayat Ahmed Butt, Merajuddin Nanda, Waheed Ahmed Gojri, Muhammad Yousuf Butt, Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Amir Hamza, Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariati, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Feroz Ahmed Dar, Muhammad Iqbal Wani, Adil Zargar and others were being subjected to political vendetta.

He said that the Kashmiri detainees were deprived of all basic facilities including medical treatment and proper food in Indian jails. Abdul Ahad Parra appealed to the international community and world human rights organizations to play their role in the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and for the release of Kashmiri detainees.

