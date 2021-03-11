APHC condemns arrest, booking of youth under PSA

Srinagar, March 11 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Harriet Conference has strongly condemned the random and illegal arrest of dozens of youth in Srinagar and slapping of black law, Public Safety Act (PSA), on many of them.

Following a protest demonstration outside historic Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of Srinagar on last Friday against the continued illegal house arrest of Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Indian police have arrested over two dozen youth during house raids in Srinagar. At least fifteen of them have been booked under draconian PSA. The Mirwaiz is under continued house arrest since 04 August 2019, a day before Narendra Modi-led Indian fascist government repealed the special status of IIOJK and placed it under military siege.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned the random and illegal arrests under the PSA. While taking a dig at the so-called claim of India of being the largest democracy of the world, he said the people of IIOJK have never experienced the Indian democracy while demanding their right to self-determination which has been accepted as a birth right of every individual throughout the world.

The spokesman castigated the Indian government for using brutal and repressive tactics to suppress the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people, particularly the youth, and maintained that the use of such brutal measures would not yield anything for India.

The APHC spokesman paid glowing tributes to the Kashmiri youth recently martyred by Indian troops during the last one week. He said that these martyrs sacrificed their precious lives for a sacred mission of freedom from the Indian subjugation. The people of Kashmir have taken the pledge to continue the freedom movement, which has been nourished by the hot blood of the martyrs, till it reaches its logical conclusion, he added.

The spokesman urged the United Nations Secretary General and the civilized world to take serious note of the atrocities and human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian forces’ personnel in IIOJK and help in early resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

