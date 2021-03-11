Delhi High Court stays ED summon to Mehbooba Mufti

New Delhi, March 11 (KMS): The Delhi High Court has given an interim stay on the summon issued by India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) to former chief minister of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Peoples Democratic Party President, Mehbooba Mufti.

Mehbooba Mufti’s counsel, S Prasanna, said that the matter came up for hearing before a division bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Hairam Bhambhani.

The court asked the ED to not press for her personal appearance and posted the matter for March 19.

The PDP leader had challenged the validity of the summons issued by the ED for appearing before it on March 15 without specifying the case for which she was being investigated. She asked the court to quash the summons, her counsel said.

