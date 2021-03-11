Glowing tributes paid to K H Khursheed on his anniversary

Srinagar, March 11 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Mahaz-e-Azadi President Muhammad Iqbal Mir, International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Chairman Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, Young Mens League Chairman Imtiyaz Ahmed Reshi and Tehreeq-e-Istiqlal Chairman Ghulam Nabi Wasim have paid glowing tributes to the former President of AJK, K H Khursheed, on his 34th death anniversary.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, Imtiyaz Ahmed Reshi and Ghulam Nabi Wasim in a joint statement issued in Srinagar said that K H Khursheed was a legendary person with saintly qualities and had the distinction of being the private secretary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah one of the tallest leaders in history and founding father of Pakistan.

They said, late K H Khursheed was a great diplomat who worked tirelessly to spread awareness about the historical background of dispute on Jammu Kashmir. “He was a true son of soil who left no stone unturned for the final resolution of Kashmir problem as per the wishes and aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir. His contribution to resistance movement will never be forgotten by the freedom loving Kashmiris,” they said.

Meanwhile, the grandfather of Jammu and Kashmir Youth and Social Justice League (JKYSJL) Chairman Ahmad Malik passed away after prolonged illness. A delegation of JKYSJL led by Sameena Bano visited the bereaved family in Islamabad and expressed sympathy with them.

