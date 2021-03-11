Indian CRPF man commits suicide in Badgam

Srinagar, March 11 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a constable of Indian Central Reserve Force (CRPF) committed suicide in Central Kashmir’s Badgam district, today.

The CRPF constable identified as Amar Jyoti, a resident of Indian state of Kerala, ended his life by shooting himself with his service rifle inside a camp in Sheikhpora area of the district early morning today.

This incident raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel in the occupied territory to 495 since January 2007.

It is to mention here that five Indian soldiers including a lieutenant colonel have committed suicide since last Wednesday. The extreme step taken by the Indian soldiers shows the increasing level of depression and demoralization in the Indian Army.

