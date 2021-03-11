Indian troops martyr two youth in IIOJK

Srinagar, March 11 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district, today.

The youth were martyred, today, during a cordon and search operation launched by the troops in Kandipora area of the district, yesterday. The operation continued till last reports came in.

A senior police officer claimed that the youth were militants and were killed in an encounter with the troops.

Meanwhile, an unknown vehicle crushed to death to a Railway policeman in Damjan area of Kulgam district.

