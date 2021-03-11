Archive: Current Month

March 2021
M T W T F S S
« Feb    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Archives

Kashmir a case of illegal occupation: speakers

Uncategorized Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Islamabad, March 11 (KMS): An academic conference titled “Prospects of lawfare on Kashmir and the strategies” was held in Islamabad, today.

The speakers of the conference organised by the Legal Forum for Oppressed Voices of Kashmir (LFOVK) on the occasion said that a legal case in favour of the Kashmiris already exists and stressed the need to fight a strong legal case against India. They pointed out that New Delhi was committing crimes against humanity in IIOJK. Kashmir is an international armed conflict and a case of illegal occupation.

Among those who addressed the event included Dr Khalid Rehman, Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam, Justice Ali Nawaz Chohan, Taimor Malik, Dr Saadia Zahoor and Nasir Qadri.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: