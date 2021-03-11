Kashmir a case of illegal occupation: speakers

Islamabad, March 11 (KMS): An academic conference titled “Prospects of lawfare on Kashmir and the strategies” was held in Islamabad, today.

The speakers of the conference organised by the Legal Forum for Oppressed Voices of Kashmir (LFOVK) on the occasion said that a legal case in favour of the Kashmiris already exists and stressed the need to fight a strong legal case against India. They pointed out that New Delhi was committing crimes against humanity in IIOJK. Kashmir is an international armed conflict and a case of illegal occupation.

Among those who addressed the event included Dr Khalid Rehman, Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam, Justice Ali Nawaz Chohan, Taimor Malik, Dr Saadia Zahoor and Nasir Qadri.

