Moosvi greets Muslims on Meraaj un Nabi (PBUH)

Srinagar, March 11 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Shari Shian President, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, has greeted the Muslims on the auspicious occasion of Meraaj-un-Nabi (PBUH).

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi in a statement issued in Srinagar prayed for peace, prosperity and glory of the Muslim Ummah. He maintained that the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is the role model for Muslims across the world.

Meanwhile, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi in a separate statement also felicitated the Kashmiri Pandit community on the occasion of their festival – Herat. He said Kashmir is the only region in the world where people belonging to different religions, especially Pandits and Muslims, have been celebrating their religious festivals together.

