UNHRC apprised of ongoing human rights situation in IIOJK

Geneva, March 11 (KMS): Kashmiri representatives while taking part in the 46th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council via video link apprised the UNHRC about the grim human rights situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Altaf Hussain Wani speaking on behalf of World Muslim Congress (WMC) said, “The UNSC resolutions and the promises made by India on the right to self-determination of people of disputed Jammu and Kashmir is a challenge to the international community and democratic systems. Indian state not only denied them their right but resorted to worst undemocratic, colonial and authoritarian measures. Instead of valuing the democratic norms of people, Indian state terrorism set new lows of human rights abuses, and atrocities. Killings, torture, abduction, rapes and harassment is the new normal in Kashmir.” He urged the Council to establish a commission of inquiry as recommended by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in its 2018 report to investigate the human rights violations in Kashmir.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi speaking on behalf of Community of Human Rights and Advocacy Centre said the Indian forces’ crackdown on all the spaces of political engagement, caging and locking up of Kashmiri leadership, shutting down free media and press is open manifestation of their denial of basic rights including the right to self-determination to the Kashmiris.

Sardar Amjad Yousaf Khan speaking on behalf of International Action for Peace and Sustainable Development said, “States commit human rights violations either directly or indirectly. When a state engages in these violations, the rights such as the right to a fair trial will also be violated. It is obligatory to a government to protect and respect its people and fulfill its human rights”. He urged the Council to monitor Indian government’s track records regarding human rights in Kashmir.

Dr Saria Shah Speaking on behalf of African Commission of Health and Human Rights Promoters said, journalism has become risky in Indian occupied Kashmir. She said Indian Investigation Agency conducts raids on the offices and residences of journalists and human rights defenders in IIOJK. She urged the UNHRC to step in and take measures to address this grave situation.

