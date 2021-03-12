Custodial killing of youth: IIOJK family moves court, seeks registeration of FIR

Srinagar, March 12 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court has issued notice to the authorities on a plea filed by the family of a youth, who died in police custody last year, asking for the magisterial enquiry report and registration of First Information Report (FIR) into the killing.

A bench of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey has sought the response by May 12 after hearing advocate Shafaqat Nazir for the family.

As per the family, their kin, Irfan Ahmed Dar, was killed in police custody on the night of September 16, last year.

Dar’s family in the petition says that on 15 September last year, he was picked up by the personnel of Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Indian police from his shop in the afternoon. Irfan was declared dead next morning. In the petition filed by Irfan’s mother, Haja Begum, and his siblings – Tahira Akther (sister) and Javaid Akbar Dar (brother) – the family has sought a copy of the magisterial enquiry report conducted on the directives of the District Magistrate of Baramulla.

In the petition, the family has said that Dar was subjected to the worst kind of physical torture while in illegal custody which resulted in his death and his body was thrown in a stone quarry.

After Dar’s custodial killing, there were widespread protests in Sopore. A day later, on 17 September, the District Magistrate, Baramulla, ordered a magisterial enquiry to ascertain causes and circumstances leading to the death of the deceased. The Additional District Magistrate was given twenty days to submit the report, which has not been filed yet. The family, in the petition, says that they have been denied access to the report’s findings by the Baramulla district administration.

The family has also sought directions to the police to register FIR with regard to killing of Irfan in police custody.

