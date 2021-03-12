1 Indian soldier dies, 3 sustain injuries in Kulgam road mishap

Srinagar, March 12 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, one Indian soldier died while three others sustained injuries in a road accident in Kulgam district, today.

An Indian Army vehicle fell into a nullah near Adijan bypass in DH Pora area of the district. Four troops including Major Pushp Rajput, Captain Malla, Anil Dubay Reyal and Sarosh, were critically injured in the incident, a police officer said. He added that the injured soldiers were shifted to Kulgam district hospital for treatment but one among the injured succumbed to his injuries on way to the hospital while the condition of other three was stated to be stable.

Medical Superintendent DH Kulgam, Dr Muzafar Zargar said that one of the injured soldiers was brought dead to the hospital. He identified him as 27-year-old Sarosh.

Meanwhile, a Deputy Superintendent rank police officer is facing severe criticism on social media after he made a cop – his personal security officer (PSO) – to tie shoelaces at Peer Baba Satwari in Jammu. A video and some photographs captured by social activists are taking round on social media.

“In the video, the arrogant officer, who had been to Peer Baba to pay his obeisance, after coming from the Dargah, was caught on wrong foot, as his PSO, seen tying his shoelaces in video that too just outside the Dargah, where he bowed his head,” said another visitor of the Dargah who captured the video.

Although it has become common for politicians to get this (menial) service done through their followers, the high officials in the police department are getting it done through employees of the lower ranks. This incident has given rise to bitter criticism of the police officer on social media.

