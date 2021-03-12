Hurriyat forum condemns restrictions on Mirwaiz

Release of all Kashmiri detainees demanded

Srinagar, March 12 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has deplored that the occupation authorities once again did not allow its Chairman to offer Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, today.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is under continued house arrest since 04 August 2019, a day before Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government repealed the special status of IIOJK and placed it under military siege.

The Hurriyat forum in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that the restrictions on the Mirwaiz had further been tightened after the authorities withdrew their decision to release him and people held a protest demonstration against his continued house detention outside the historic Jamia Masjid, last Friday. The statement maintained Indian police and troops in their crackdown in downtown area of Srinagar have arrested dozens of youth and booked several of them under draconian Public Safety Act. It urged India to release Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and all Kashmiri detainees and initiate dialogue with all stakeholders for peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

Senior APHC leader, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, addressing the Juma congregation in Badgam strongly denounced the recent remarks of the Chairman of Shia Central Board of Waqf in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Waseem Rizvi, wherein he recommended omission of certain verses of the Holy Quran. Agha Al-Moosvi maintained that the Quran is the last book of the Almighty Allah for the guidance of the mankind and to bring about any change in its text is an unpardonable offence.

APHC leader and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement, Mir Shahid Saleem, addressing a meeting of party workers in Jammu demanded immediate release of all illegally detained Kashmiris languishing in different jails of the territory and India.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leaders, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori and Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in their statements in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to the two Kashmiri youth martyred by Indian troops in Kandipora area of Islamabad district, yesterday.

Anti-India protests were organized by Haq-e-Khud Iradiyyat Forum Jammu and Kashmir in Pahalgam and Shaligam Bijbehara. The protesters raised pro-Pakistan and pro-freedom slogans.

Former Indian Minister Dr Karan Singh in an interview in Jammu criticized the Modi government for repealing special status of IIOJK in a very cruel manner. Karan Singh, who was also the former Sadr-e-Riyasat and Governor of IIOJK, added that the Kashmiris felt “gravely shattered” by the sudden move to downgrade the status of Jammu and Kashmir to a Union Territory.

On the other hand, Sweden-based independent research institute, V-Dem, in its fifth annual democracy report titled “Autocratisation goes viral” has downgraded India from the world’s largest democracy to an electoral autocracy, citing muzzling of the media, and overuse of defamation and sedition laws. It noted that much of the decline in democratic freedoms in India occurred after the BJP and Narendra Modi’s victory in 2014.

Like this: Like Loading...