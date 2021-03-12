India’s ‘systematic discriminatory agenda’ condemned in Geneva

Geneva, March 12 (KMS): The speakers at the webinar of UN Human Rights Council held in Geneva have condemned India’s systematic discriminatory agenda’ against its minorities particularly Muslims.

The international human rights defenders strongly criticized human rights violations in India through legislation aimed at their further marginalization.

The speakers also demanded setting up an independent inquiry commission on human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and called for ‘no to Indian colonization of Kashmir’.

British MP Afzal Khan urged upon the world leaders to speak about the ongoing human rights violations in India rather than taking a lenient view for the sake of friendly alliances.

Activist Dr Feroz Mubarak from UK said India’s amnesty offer to the non-Muslim population of Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan reflects the BJP’s extremist mindset and selectiveness.

