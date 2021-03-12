JKPM demands release of political detainees in IIOJK

Jammu, March 12 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), a constituent of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, has demanded immediate release of all illegally detained Kashmiris languishing in different jails of the territory and India.

APHC leader and JKPM Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem, addressing a meeting of party workers in Jammu said hundreds of political leaders representing aspirations of the people have been kept in jails without any trial or court hearing.

He said, several illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists are suffering from serious health issues and require immediate treatment, but the authorities are not providing them the medical facility.

He said that after announcement of the ceasefire between the two neighbouring countries, they should also announce more confidence-building measures to create conducive atmosphere for settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute through meaningful dialogue.

Like this: Like Loading...