JKYSJL condemns arrest spree in IIOJK

Srinagar, March 12 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social and Justice League (JKYSJL) has expressed concern over the nocturnal raids and arrest of over two dozen youth under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) in different areas of the territory.

The JKYSJL General Secretary, Sameena Banoo in a statement issued in Srinagar slammed India for pushing the Kashmiri youth to the wall. She said that the Indian forces had wreaked havoc and created a sense of insecurity among the youth in IIOJK, particularly in South Kashmir.

She further said that banning organizations, jailing leaders and restricting every peaceful political dissent is not a democracy. She added that these measures were against the ethics of democracy and would have devastating effects.

Sameena Banoo said, by suppressing the Kashmiris’ peaceful struggle for securing their right to self-determination and denying them their democratic and basic rights, the Indian authorities are negating their own claim of biggest democracy.

Like this: Like Loading...