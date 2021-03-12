Killing spree by Modi-led fascist Indian regime continues in IIOJK

#NoEndToKillingSpreeInIIOJK

Srinagar, March 12 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the killing spree unleashed by Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian regime continues unabated.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, maintained that Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism have martyred three innocent Kashmiris since Tuesday. It said that during so-called cordon and search operations, the troops martyred one youth at Tujjer Sharief in Sopore town of Baramulla district on Tuesday and two others in Kandipora area of Islamabad district, yesterday.

The report pointed out that over 95,750 Kashmiris have been martyred by Indian troops since 1989 in the territory and a dozen of them have been martyred this year alone. It said that CASOs being conducted by the troops have made the life of the people of the occupied territory a hell. It added that all the Indian brutal acts are aimed at suppressing Kashmiris’ resistance against occupation of their motherland by India

The report maintained that India would never succeed to subdue Kashmiris by resorting to killing spree in IIOJK. Everyday killings won’t make Kashmiris relent in their pursuit of freedom from Indian bondage and they are destined to win freedom and India’s defeat is writing on the wall, it said.

The report said it is high time for the international community to intervene and stop innocent killings by Indian troops in the territory. Tyrant India must be taken to task for its crimes in IIOJK, it added.

Like this: Like Loading...