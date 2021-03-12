Moosvi condemns Rizvi’s statement about Quran

Srinagar, March 12 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Sharie Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi has denounced in strong terms the recent remarks of the Chairman of Shia Central Board of Waqf in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Waseem Rizvi, wherein he recommended omission of certain verses of the Holy Quran.

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi addressing a Juma congregation in Badgam maintained that the Quran is the last holy book of the Almighty Allah for the guidance of the mankind and to bring about any change in its text is an unforgivable offence.

He described the statement of Waseem Rizvi as an evidence of extreme enmity with Islam. He said Rizvi and other stooges of RSS continue to issue intolerable statements against Islam and Muslims. He urged the religious scholars to express their views and fulfill their responsibilities in this regard.

