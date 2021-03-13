Picture of the day

Anger brews against Rizvi for seeking removal of verses from Quran

Srinagar, March 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, anger is brewing against former Chairman of Shia Waqf Board in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Waseem Rizvi, for filing a petition in the Indian Supreme Court seeking removal of 26 verses from the Holy Quran.

Waseem Rizvi, who is a supporter of Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party, in his petition has stated that the Quran, the holy book of Muslims, has “some verses that are used to promote terrorism, violence, jihad”. All Muslims are united against Rizwi and seeking strong action against him.

Hundreds of people including at Srinagar’s press colony protested, today, against him for this blasphemous act. They demanded that he should be hanged till death.

Muslims have also taken to social media expressing their anger against him.

“No Muslim will tolerate this for raising fingers on the Quran. The Quran teaches us peace and not violence. This man is trying to create a misconception by filing such a petition,” said Mohsin Ahmed, a college student.

“This man deliberately wants to target Islam which no one will tolerate. There has to be strong action against him for this act,” said Faizan Ahmed.

Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum Chairman, Qayoom Wani, criticizing Rizvi for this blasphemous act said, “Any kind of blasphemous act about Quran is intolerable to humanity in general and to Muslims in particular and whosoever does the blasphemous act, history is witness, he has seen its harsh result. JKCSF has appealed to the Supreme Court of India to outrightly reject the petition.”

Wani demanded life imprisonment for the culprits like Rizvi so that in the future, nobody can dare to speak against Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and the Quran.


