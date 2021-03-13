Anger in IIOJK against RSS-BJP pawn’s sacrilegious act

Srinagar, March 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, severe anger and resentment has spread all across the territory against the RSS and BJP for filing a petition in the Supreme Court of India against the Holy Quran through one of their pawns, Waseem Rizvi.

Waseem Rizvi has filed a petition in the apex court seeking removal of 26 verses from the Holy Quran claiming that these were inciting violence. The Muslim leaders and organizations including those associated with Shia and Sunni schools of thought across the world, India and occupied Kashmir have disowned Waseem Rizvi saying that his pernicious thoughts had no linkage with any sect of the Muslims. Most of them maintained that on the instance of communal Hindu organizations like RSS and BJP, Waseem Rizvi was inciting sectarian discord among the Muslims and his remarks were sacrilegious.

It has come to fore that Wseem Rizvi has produced the Bollywood film, Ram Ki Janambhoomi and is a supporter of BJP and Narendra Modi. This so-called Muslim supported Yogi Aditiyanath government in Uttar Pradesh when it proposed the construction of a grand statue of Ramchandra, a major deity in Hinduism, in Ayodhya. Rizvi said that the Muslim organization he was heading would gift ten silver arrows if the 100 meter tall statue was constructed. He also contradicted the consensus opinion of the Indian Muslims over the issues of Babri Masjid, Triple Talaq and religious education in madrassahs.

All the Muslim leaders and organizations in IIOJK including Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, Masroor Abbas, Grand Mufti of the territory Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam, Allama Ghulam Rasool Haami and Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami in their statements have condemned the petition filed by Rizvi demanding stern punishment to him. Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, filed a criminal complaint in a Srinagar court against Waseem Rizvi.

On the other hand, scores of people held demonstrations at Srinagar’s press colony and in other areas of the occupied territory, today, against the sacrilegious act. They demanded hanging of Rizvi till death for hurting the sentiments of the Muslim Ummah.

In a bid to Indianise the Muslim majority IIOJK, the Modi government has directed the heads of all government schools to install signboards with the Indian flag in the background. Kashmir Private Schools Association Chairman, Ghulam Nabi Var, in an interview denouncing the order said that earlier, the purpose of education was to teach students about how to think and now they were taught what to think.

Meanwhile, APHC Working Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the incessant genocide and the frequent use of draconian laws to incarcerate the innocent people, especially youth, have rendered the oppressed people of IIOJK vulnerable to a situation worse than the Apartheid in the history of the mankind. He urged the United Nations Secretary General to initiate practical measures to resolve the long-pending Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions.

Two Indian Special Police Officers were injured when unidentified persons lobbed a grenade on a police post near Bus Stand in Sopore area of Baramulla district, today. Indian police arrested eight innocent Kashmiri youth during house raids in Shopian and Doda areas. KMS

