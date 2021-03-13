APHC expresses concern over continued killing spree in IIOJK

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

India's autocratisation has followed a typical pattern of institutional deterioration over the last ten years: V-Dem

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

March 2021
M T W T F S S
« Feb    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Archives

APHC expresses concern over continued killing spree in IIOJK

News Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, March 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that the incessant genocide, and the frequent use of draconian laws to incarcerate the innocent people, especially youth, have rendered the oppressed people of the territory vulnerable to a situation worst than the Apartheid in the history of the mankind.

The APHC Working Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, in a statement issued in Srinagar said, it is a matter of grave concern that the people of the territory have been left to the mercy of over one million Indian forces’ personnel, equipped with sophisticated and lethal weapons to deal with the common masses with impunity.

Terming the current overall situation of the territory as most grim and volatile with respect to plight of religious, political, civil and human rights at the hands of Indian military and fascist regime, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar condemned the barbaric attitude of the Indian imperialism towards the people of IIOJK who are demanding their inalienable right to self-determination since the partition of Indian sub-continent in 1947.

He urged the United Nations Secretary General to take cognizance of the prevailing deteriorating situation in the occupied territory and take serious steps to resolve the long pending dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions.

Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar also expressed deep concern over the well-thought ploys of India to divide the people of Kashmir on ethnic and sectarian basis to grind its own axes and urged the people of Kashmir to stand united to defeat the nefarious designs of India.

The APHC leader maintained that it was a sheer frustration of all the enemies of Islam whose teachings are reaching out to the darkest corners of the modern life and is spreading speedily irrespective of their venomous conspiracies. “Quran is a light to enlighten. None can bar its way and Muslim Ummah must rise to the occasion and brave the challenges ahead as torch-bearers of the universal peace, justice and brotherhood in the contemporary world,” he added.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: