Concern expressed over human rights violations in IIOJK

Islamabad, March 13 (KMS): A meeting of the Hurriyat organizations Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement Forum (JKFMF) was held in Islamabad, today.

The APHC-AJK chapter Convener, Muhammad Hussain Khateeb chaired the meeting while Convener of Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Peace Foundation, Mehmood Akhtaq Qureshi and Convener of Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Civil Society, Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar, participated in the meeting.

The participants of the meeting expressed concern over human rights violations by Indian troops in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the illegal issuance of domiciles to Indian citizens to change the demography of the territory.

Keeping in view the current situation in IIOJK, they also contacted the central leadership of Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement including Chairman, Muhammad Sharif Sartaj, Maulana Amir Muhammad Shamsi, Muhammad Hanif Kalas, Maulana Abdul Qayoom Matoo and Malik Irshad by telephone.

The leaders also expressed concern over Indian atrocities and blatant violations of international law relating to the occupied territory and the future course of action.

They hoped that this decision would prove to be very useful in resolving the Kashmir dispute.

