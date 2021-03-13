Indian police arrest eight youth in IIOJK

Srinagar, March 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police arrested eight innocent Kashmiri youth from Shopian and Doda districts.

The police arrested seven youth during house raids in Dachipora, Meemender and Vehil areas of Shopian district. The youth were identified as Samiullah Chopan, Hilal Ahmed Wani, Rameez Ahmed Wani, Rauf Ahmed Wani, Zahid Ahmed Wani, Faizan Ahmed Khan and Shahid Ahmed Rathar. The police labeled them as over-ground workers of a mujahid organization.

The police arrested another youth, Firdous Ahmed, in Bikheryan area of Doda district.

