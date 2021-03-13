Indian troops launch CASOs in Sopore, Shopian

Srinagar, March 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops launched cordon and search operations in Baramulla and Shopian districts.

The troops cordoned off Lathishart Tujjar area of Sopore in Baramulla district and launched house-to-house searches. The troops also sealed entry and exit points of the area. Lathishart lies adjacent to Tujjar Sharief area of Sopore where Indian troops had martyred a prominent freedom activist, Ghani Khawaja, in a fake encounter on Tuesday.

The troops also laid a siege around Safnagri area of Shopian and carried out door-to-door searches.

The operations in these areas were going on till last reports came in.

