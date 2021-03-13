JKYSJL pays tributes to Bijbehra martyrs

Srinagar, March 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social and Justice League (JKYSJL) visited the residences of Bijbehra martyrs and expressed sympathies with their families.

The delegation was led by party Chairman, Ahmad Malik and was accompanied by General Secretary, Sameena Bano and other party members.

Ahmad Malik and Sameena Bano paid rich tributes to the martyred youth and said that the precious lives and blood given by martyrs would not be allowed to go waste.

They urged India to accept the ground realities and resolve the Kashmir dispute as per the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

