HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Solidarity expressed with martyrs’ families in IIOJK

Srinagar, March 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, delegations of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) and Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF) visited the residence of martyred youth in Islamabad district and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.

The youth were martyred during a cordon and search operation launched by the troops in Kandipora area of Islamabad district on Thursday.

The JKPL General Secretary, Naseer-ul-Islam, led the delegation that also comprised Molvi Amir, Javaid Ahmed and Fayaz Ahmed.

Naseer-ul-Islam addressing the mourners said that bloodshed in IIOJK is the result of unresolved Kashmir dispute which was badly affecting people living in the territory.

He added that the people of Kashmir had been promised through a number of UN resolutions that they would be allowed to determine their political future according to their own aspirations but the commitment was not fulfilled despite the passage of several decades.

A JKYSF delegation also visited the residence of martyred youth in Islamabad district and expressed sympathy with their families. The delegation was led by the party General Secretary, Zubair Ahmad, and included Arif Baba, Faisal Ahmad, Sheezan and Syed Mubashir.

Zubair Ahmed speaking on occasion paid rich tributes to the martyred youth and said that New Delhi had to accept the ground realities and resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute politically. A meaningful and sustained dialogue is the way forward to stop further bloodshed in the territory, he added.

A spokesman for the Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement in a statement issued in Srinagar, paying tributes to the martyred youth, said that Indian troops were committing grave human rights abuses in IIOJK. He deplored that New Delhi had virtually turned IIOJK into a military garrison where all basic rights of the people had been usurped.


