Solidarity expressed with martyrs’ families in IIOJK

Srinagar, March 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, delegations of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) and Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF) visited the residence of martyred youth in Islamabad district and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.

The youth were martyred during a cordon and search operation launched by the troops in Kandipora area of Islamabad district on Thursday.

The JKPL General Secretary, Naseer-ul-Islam, led the delegation that also comprised Molvi Amir, Javaid Ahmed and Fayaz Ahmed.

Naseer-ul-Islam addressing the mourners said that bloodshed in IIOJK is the result of unresolved Kashmir dispute which was badly affecting people living in the territory.

He added that the people of Kashmir had been promised through a number of UN resolutions that they would be allowed to determine their political future according to their own aspirations but the commitment was not fulfilled despite the passage of several decades.

A JKYSF delegation also visited the residence of martyred youth in Islamabad district and expressed sympathy with their families. The delegation was led by the party General Secretary, Zubair Ahmad, and included Arif Baba, Faisal Ahmad, Sheezan and Syed Mubashir.

Zubair Ahmed speaking on occasion paid rich tributes to the martyred youth and said that New Delhi had to accept the ground realities and resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute politically. A meaningful and sustained dialogue is the way forward to stop further bloodshed in the territory, he added.

A spokesman for the Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement in a statement issued in Srinagar, paying tributes to the martyred youth, said that Indian troops were committing grave human rights abuses in IIOJK. He deplored that New Delhi had virtually turned IIOJK into a military garrison where all basic rights of the people had been usurped.

