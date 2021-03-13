Sweden based V-Dem institute exposes real face of Indian democracy

#IndianDemocracyUnmasked

Srinagar, March 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, political analysts and experts have said that Sweden based V-Dem Institute has exposed the real face of so-called Indian democracy.

The V-Dem institute in its latest report says that India is no longer an electoral democracy but is an electoral autocracy. It said that the sharpest increase is visible in Indian government’s censorship of the media and repression of civil society organizations.

The political experts and analysts in their interviews in Srinagar maintained that the Kashmiris have been witnessing the ugly face of the so-called Indian democracy for over 7 decades. They said that wanton killings, unmarked graves, mass rapes, abductions and torture in IIOJK are ugly features of the so-called Indian democracy. They added that the use of brute force on protesting farmers and victimization of minorities, particularly Muslims, in India are reflective of the fact that what kind of democracy exists in the country.

The political experts and analysts maintained that world needs to realize that fascist Modi-led Indian regime is a threat to entire humanity.

