Two Indian policemen injured in Baramulla attack

Srinagar, March 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, two Indian special police officers (SPOs) of Indian police were injured in an attack in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district, today.

According to Kashmir Media Service, unidentified persons lobbed a grenade on a police post near Bus Stand in Sopore area of the district. Two SPOs received injuries in the attack. They have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Indian troops and police personnel cordoned off the area and launched searches to nab the attackers.

Like this: Like Loading...