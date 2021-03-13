Waseem Rizvi acting on behalf of BJP and RSS

Islamabad, March 13 (KMS): A petition filed in the Supreme Court of India by the former chairman of the Shia Central Board of Waqf in Uttar Pradesh has attracted widespread anger and resentment against him all across India and in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In the petition Waseem Rizvi has appealed to the court to remove 26 verses from the Quran as they were allegedly inciting violence.

The Shia organizations across the world, India and occupied Kashmir have disowned Waseem Rizvi saying that his pernicious thoughts had no linkage with the Shia theology and Rizvi was acting to incite sectarian discord among the Muslims and his remarks were sacrilegious.

Waseem Rizvi is the producer of the Bollywood film Ram Ki Janmabhoomi. He is a supporter of Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party as per Wikipedia.

Waseem Rizvi also supported Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh when it proposed the construction of a grand statue of Ramchandra, a major deity in Hinduism, in Ayodhya. Rizvi said that the Muslim board he was heading would gift ten silver arrows if the 100 meter tall statue was constructed. He also contradicted the consensus opinion of the Indian Muslims over the issues of Babri Masjid, Triple Talaq and religious education in madrassahs.

A strong apprehension has been expressed by those who closely watch the Muslim issues in India and they have opined that the latest petition of Waseem Rizvi might be the doing of BJP and RSS and he may be acting on their behalf to defame Islam, demoralize Muslims and create a communal frenzy.

All the Muslim originations and leaders in occupied Kashmir including Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, Masroor Abbas and Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami have condemned the petition filed by Rizvi demanding stern punishment to him.

