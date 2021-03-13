Waseem Rizvi’s blasphemous act strongly denounced

Srinagar, March 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, religious scholars and pro-freedom leaders and organizations have strongly denounced the former Chairman of Central Shia Waqf Board in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Waseem Rizvi, for filing a petition in the Supreme Court of India seeking removal of 26 verses from the Holy Quran.

The Grand Mufti of IIOJK, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam, in a statement issued in Srinagar said Waseem Rizvi’s assertions are totally blasphemous, unacceptable and that he should be arrested immediately.

He said the Quran teaches brotherhood and rejects all forms of violence. “Waseem Rizivi hasn’t understood the Quran and is instead speaking against it. Our beloved Prophet (SAW) after conquering Makah, stated (La Yasrib Al-Qumul Youm….. forget whatever wrong you did so far, I forgive everyone). This is mentioned in the Quran and is clear example Quran teaches forgiveness not violence,” Mufti Nasir said. He demanded immediate arrest of Rizvi for his blasphemous remarks and hurting the religious sentiments of billions of people across the globe. He urged people to maintain discipline, remain calm and to register protest peacefully.

Karwan-e-Islami International patron, Alama Ghulam Rasool Hami, said that in the past, many people tried to change verses of Holy Quran but failed in their nefarious designs. “Allah himself is the protector of this holy book, which doesn’t teach violence but love and forgiveness. Quran is a complete way of living and will remain till Qayamah (doom’s day). Muslims across the globe shouldn’t give much importance to Rizvi, who is a non-entity,” Alama Hami said. He said no power on earth can change even one word of the holy Quran let alone Rizvi.

The Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami spokesman in a statement in Srinagar said Waseem Rizvi has pleaded for removing 26 verses of the Holy Quran through the Indian Supreme Court, which was condemnable. He said that Waseem Rizvi had hurt the sentiment of Muslims throughout the world by issuing such heinous and anti-Islam statement. The spokesman said that Wasim Rizvi is a tool of the enemies of Islam, adding that it was duty and responsibility of all Muslims to raise their voice against people like Waseem Rizvi.

Kashmir’s religious scholars have, however, appealed the people to maintain calm, control their emotions, and to register protests in a peaceful manner against the blasphemous act of Rizvi.

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Maulana Muhammad Wali, in a statement, denouncing Waseem Rizvi, said that he had filed the petition in the Supreme Court of India for his vested interest and gaining cheap popularity. He said, the action of Waseem Rizvi is not new as in past many people have also tried to harm Quran and Islam but they never succeeded in their nefarious designs.

Senior Hurriyat leader and patron of Jammu and Kashmir Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen, Maulana Abbas Ansari and President Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari, in their separate statements issued in Srinagar have termed Waseem Rizvo as a corrupt and satanic tool and said that the Holy Qur’an is safe from any kind of change and distortion.

They said that Waseem Rizvi was trying such vicious tactics to please his masters and to divert attention from the Waqf Board scam. Even hundreds of Waseem Rizvis could not delete any surah or verse of the Qur’an, they added.

Maulana Abbas Ansari and Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari said, all sects of Muslims are believers in the same Qur’an.

Like this: Like Loading...