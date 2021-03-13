Picture of the day

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Waseem Rizvi’s blasphemous act strongly denounced

Human Rights
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, March 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, religious scholars and pro-freedom leaders and organizations have strongly denounced the former Chairman of Central Shia Waqf Board in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Waseem Rizvi, for filing a petition in the Supreme Court of India seeking removal of 26 verses from the Holy Quran.

The Grand Mufti of IIOJK, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam, in a statement issued in Srinagar said Waseem Rizvi’s assertions are totally blasphemous, unacceptable and that he should be arrested immediately.

He said the Quran teaches brotherhood and rejects all forms of violence. “Waseem Rizivi hasn’t understood the Quran and is instead speaking against it. Our beloved Prophet (SAW) after conquering Makah, stated (La Yasrib Al-Qumul Youm….. forget whatever wrong you did so far, I forgive everyone). This is mentioned in the Quran and is clear example Quran teaches forgiveness not violence,” Mufti Nasir said. He demanded immediate arrest of Rizvi for his blasphemous remarks and hurting the religious sentiments of billions of people across the globe. He urged people to maintain discipline, remain calm and to register protest peacefully.

Karwan-e-Islami International patron, Alama Ghulam Rasool Hami, said that in the past, many people tried to change verses of Holy Quran but failed in their nefarious designs. “Allah himself is the protector of this holy book, which doesn’t teach violence but love and forgiveness. Quran is a complete way of living and will remain till Qayamah (doom’s day). Muslims across the globe shouldn’t give much importance to Rizvi, who is a non-entity,” Alama Hami said. He said no power on earth can change even one word of the holy Quran let alone Rizvi.

The Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami spokesman in a statement in Srinagar said Waseem Rizvi has pleaded for removing 26 verses of the Holy Quran through the Indian Supreme Court, which was condemnable. He said that Waseem Rizvi had hurt the sentiment of Muslims throughout the world by issuing such heinous and anti-Islam statement. The spokesman said that Wasim Rizvi is a tool of the enemies of Islam, adding that it was duty and responsibility of all Muslims to raise their voice against people like Waseem Rizvi.

Kashmir’s religious scholars have, however, appealed the people to maintain calm, control their emotions, and to register protests in a peaceful manner against the blasphemous act of Rizvi.

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Maulana Muhammad Wali, in a statement, denouncing Waseem Rizvi, said that he had filed the petition in the Supreme Court of India for his vested interest and gaining cheap popularity. He said, the action of Waseem Rizvi is not new as in past many people have also tried to harm Quran and Islam but they never succeeded in their nefarious designs.

Senior Hurriyat leader and patron of Jammu and Kashmir Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen, Maulana Abbas Ansari and President Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari, in their separate statements issued in Srinagar have termed Waseem Rizvo as a corrupt and satanic tool and said that the Holy Qur’an is safe from any kind of change and distortion.

They said that Waseem Rizvi was trying such vicious tactics to please his masters and to divert attention from the Waqf Board scam. Even hundreds of Waseem Rizvis could not delete any surah or verse of the Qur’an, they added.

Maulana Abbas Ansari and Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari said, all sects of Muslims are believers in the same Qur’an.

 

 


