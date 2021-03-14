Concern expressed over massive rights violations in IIOJK

Srinagar, March 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement (DPM), Khawaja Firdous has expressed concern over the massive human rights violations by Indian troops in the territory.

Khawaja Firdous in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India was using all cheap tactics to suppress Kashmiris’ liberation movement but would never succeed in its nefarious designs.

He said that, on the one hand, India had signed a ceasefire agreement with Pakistan on the Line of Control, which was a good development but, on the other, it had intensified its atrocities in IIOJK. He said that India had issued its troops a license to kill Kashmiris in the territory.

He deplored that the Indian troops were arresting innocent Kashmiri youth on daily basis and they were shifting them to an unknown location. He added that Kashmir was an internationally recognized disputed territory which was yet to be decided. He said that and the people of Kashmiri were struggling for securing their right to self-determination but India was suppressing their movement through military might.

Khawaja Firdous said that the lingering Kashmir dispute had not been resolved in the last seven decades due to the stubbornness of India while Pakistan wanted to settle it in accordance with the United Nations resolution and Kashmiris’ aspirations. In the past, India also used negotiations to pass the time and even today they are following the same process, he added.

He said that unless the Kashmir dispute was resolved in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and UN resolutions, lasting peace could not be established in South Asia.

He urged the international community to play role in settling the long-pendig Kashmir dispute to make South Asia peaceful.

Like this: Like Loading...