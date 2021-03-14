Concern expressed over massive rights violations in IIOJK

Picture of the day

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Srinagar, March 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement (DPM), Khawaja Firdous has expressed concern over the massive human rights violations by Indian troops in the territory.

Khawaja Firdous in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India was using all cheap tactics to suppress Kashmiris’ liberation movement but would never succeed in its nefarious designs.

He said that, on the one hand, India had signed a ceasefire agreement with Pakistan on the Line of Control, which was a good development but, on the other, it had intensified its atrocities in IIOJK. He said that India had issued its troops a license to kill Kashmiris in the territory.

He deplored that the Indian troops were arresting innocent Kashmiri youth on daily basis and they were shifting them to an unknown location. He added that Kashmir was an internationally recognized disputed territory which was yet to be decided. He said that and the people of Kashmiri were struggling for securing their right to self-determination but India was suppressing their movement through military might.

Khawaja Firdous said that the lingering Kashmir dispute had not been resolved in the last seven decades due to the stubbornness of India while Pakistan wanted to settle it in accordance with the United Nations resolution and Kashmiris’ aspirations. In the past, India also used negotiations to pass the time and even today they are following the same process, he added.

He said that unless the Kashmir dispute was resolved in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and UN resolutions, lasting peace could not be established in South Asia.

He urged the international community to play role in settling the long-pendig Kashmir dispute to make South Asia peaceful.


