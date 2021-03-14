Criminal complaint filed against blasphemer Waseem Rizvi

Srinagar, March 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a criminal complaint was filed against former Chairman of UP Shia board, Waseem Rizvi, in Srinagar for his blasphemous act.

The complaint was filed in Srinagar district court by chairman of the International Forum for Justice and Human Rights, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo.

In the complaint, Ahsan Untoo sought his arrest and asked the court to award him stringent punishment for his anti-Islamic act and harming the feelings of Muslims.

In the complaint, he submitted that Waseem Rizvi was promoting religious tensions by hurting the sentiments of Muslims. He said, Quran has been revealed on Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and it was a source of guidance and peace for the world.

Ahsan Untoo said, the verses in Quran cannot be changed as it is the final word of Allah. ”The Quran has not changed since it was revealed to the Holy Prophet (SAW). There were several religious books, which have been altered, but the word of Quran is final and it promotes peace and better life,” he added.

