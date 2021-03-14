Indian police mocked for series of follies in IIOJK

Srinagar, March 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police came under severe criticism for a series of stupid moves with portraying, in latest one, a student from South Kashmir’s Shopian district as one among the nine ‘most wanted militants’ in Srinagar in a lookout notice, released by the police the other day.

The list which was framed by police had portrayed a student “Shahid” as ‘wanted militant’ and he was shown as a resident of Methn Chanapora area of Srinagar, which is far from reality.

The locals say the police deliberately displayed the photograph of Shahid Ramzan, who hails from Chotipora village of South Kashmir’s Shopian district and is a student by profession and has no links with any armed group.

The locals told the media that soon after going through the lookout notice, Shahid along with his family was shocked and they within no time approached the police in that regard.

After facing embarrassment, police changed the lookout notice by removing the name of Shahid from it.

In yet another stupid move, the police added a new entry replacing Shahid to Adil Mushtaq Khanday, a resident of Pampore, who according to the notice, has gone missing in October 2021, but October is yet to come.

Like this: Like Loading...