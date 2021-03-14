Indian police mocked for series of follies in IIOJK

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

India's autocratisation has followed a typical pattern of institutional deterioration over the last ten years: V-Dem

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

March 2021
M T W T F S S
« Feb    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Archives

Indian police mocked for series of follies in IIOJK

HR Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, March 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police came under severe criticism for a series of stupid moves with portraying, in latest one, a student from South Kashmir’s Shopian district as one among the nine ‘most wanted militants’ in Srinagar in a lookout notice, released by the police the other day.

The list which was framed by police had portrayed a student “Shahid” as ‘wanted militant’ and he was shown as a resident of Methn Chanapora area of Srinagar, which is far from reality.

The locals say the police deliberately displayed the photograph of Shahid Ramzan, who hails from Chotipora village of South Kashmir’s Shopian district and is a student by profession and has no links with any armed group.

The locals told the media that soon after going through the lookout notice, Shahid along with his family was shocked and they within no time approached the police in that regard.

After facing embarrassment, police changed the lookout notice by removing the name of Shahid from it.

In yet another stupid move, the police added a new entry replacing Shahid to Adil Mushtaq Khanday, a resident of Pampore, who according to the notice, has gone missing in October 2021, but October is yet to come.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: