Indian troops martyr one youth in IIOJK

Srinagar, March 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, today.

The troops martyred the youth during a violent cordon and search operation in Rawalpora area of the district.

A senior Indian police officer claimed that the youth was a mujahid and was killed in a clash with the troops.

The operation was going on till last reports came in.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities suspended internet service in the district to prevent dissemination of information about the brutalities of Indian forces in the area.

