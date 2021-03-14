Javaid Mir urged world to facilitate kashmir solution

Srinagar, March 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leader Javaid Ahmad Mir has appealed to the international community to facilitate peaceful settlement of the longstanding Kashmir dispute in the interest of peace in the world.

Javaid Ahmad Mir during a visit to Saraibala area of Srinagar to express condolence over the demise of the mother of a renowned businessman, Mushtaq Ahmad Kuchay, said that the lingering Kashmir dispute poses a great threat to peace in whole South East Asia.

He said, Indian agencies are trying to divide people of Kashmir on sectarian lines to divert the attention of the international community from the real issue of Kashmir, which is once again reverberating at the world forums. He condemned the arrest of dozens of youth under the black law, Public Safety Act (PSA) and demanded their immediate release.

