JKPL urges result-oriented, sustained talks on Kashmir

Srinagar, March 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) has stressed the need for resolving the Kashmir dispute through result-oriented and sustained dialogue process between Pakistan, India and the true representatives of Kashmiris.

The JKPL General Secretary, Naseer-ul-Islam and Molvi Amir addressing a public meeting in South Kashmir said that dialogue process was the only way to settle the long-pending Kashmir dispute.

They further said, China’s presence in Ladakh has changed the dynamics in the region which makes it more urgent to stop confrontation and start meaningful and result-oriented dialogue process to resolve the dispute, once and for all, in accordance with the aspirations of the people.

On the occasion, the party members Javaid Ahmad, Riyaz Ahmad, Fayaz Ahmad, Mohammad Akbar, Molvi Amir and Mohammad Imran were also accompanying Naseer-ul-Islam.

