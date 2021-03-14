People of Bangladesh stage protest against Modi’s visit

Dhaka, March 14 (KMS): Anti-Indian protest demonstrations were held in Bangladesh against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Bangladesh.

The protesters were raising slogans wherein they said that people of Bangladesh would not welcome killer Modi on the Bangladeshi soil.

The protesters raised some banners reading that “Modi is a friend of fascist government and not people of Bangladesh”. The protesters said that we would soon get rid of the regime, which is involved in killing our brothers.

“Modi’s time is gone in India and Bangladesh”, said the protesters. “And now is the time for the Bangladeshi people (to rise)”, they added.

Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Bangladesh on Mach 26 to take part in a function.

