Political solution of Kashmir dispute stressed

Srinagar, March 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social and Justice League (JKYSJL) has said that Kashmir is a political dispute and should be resolved politically.

The JKYSJL at a party meeting, presided over by its Chairman, Ahmad Malik in Srinagar, urged the authorities to release the students booked under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA).

The JKYSJL Chairman, Ahmad Malik and other party leaders addressing on occasion said that that aspirations of the Kashmiri people should be considered and a realistic approach should be adopted to move forward and initiate a meaningful dialogue between India, Pakistan and Kashmiris to settle the dispute.

The party leaders further said that Kashmiris were not against the people of India. “We want economic progress and it is imperative to resolve the Kashmir dispute for progress and prosperity in the region.”

The meeting was attended by party’s General Secretary, Sameena Bano, Jan Bano, Ahmad Mir, Yaseer Muhammad, Imtiyaz Ahmad, Muhammad Umair and other party activists.

