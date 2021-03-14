Strict action against Waseem Rizvi’s blasphemous act demanded

Srinagar, March 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, political parties and politicians have condemned the Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board former Chairman Waseem Rizvi for filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Indian Supreme Court, demanding deleting of certain Quranic verses.

The National Conference (NC) President, Farooq Abdullah in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned Rizvi’s action and termed it abominable.

“The petition should not be entertained. On the contrary strict action should be taken against him for hurting the sentiments of Muslims living across the world. I urge the judiciary to take suo moto cognizance of the nefarious designs of the petitioner under the relevant provisions of law for deliberately and maliciously hurting the sentiments of Muslims,” he said.

The NC General Secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Mustufa Kamal, Provincial President, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani, Members of Parliament Muhammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi, senior leaders Abdul Rahim Rather, Mian Altaf Ahmad, Muhammad Shafi (Uri), Shariefuddin Shariq, Aga Ruhullah, Aga Mehmood, Political Advisor to Vice President Tanvir Sadiq, spokesman Imran Nabi Dar and Youth National Conference leader, Salman Saghar also condemned Rizvi’s abominable act and impressed upon the government to take him to task.

Apni Party, President Altaf Bukhari denounced Rizvi’s move and demanded stern action against him under the law. He said that persons like Rizvi should be dealt with sternly under the law.

The Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Chairman, Hakeem Yaseen also condemned Rizvi for his blasphemous act and demanded severe punishment to him.

Shia leader and former minister Aga Ruhullah called Rizvi a servant of the Sangh Parivar. “Waseem (not) Rizvi has brazenly let his belief known and his belief is absolutely not that of a Muslim. He is a known servant of Sangh and I suggest he should be left alone,” he tweeted.

Awami National Conference (ANC) Provincial President, Rahi Riya demanded immediate arrest of Rizvi for hurting the religious sentiments of the Muslims and lashed out at Rizvi for his blasphemous move.

