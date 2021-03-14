Strict action against Waseem Rizvi’s blasphemous act demanded

Picture of the day

India's autocratisation has followed a typical pattern of institutional deterioration over the last ten years: V-Dem

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Strict action against Waseem Rizvi’s blasphemous act demanded

Statement Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, March 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, political parties and politicians have condemned the Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board former Chairman Waseem Rizvi for filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Indian Supreme Court, demanding deleting of certain Quranic verses.

The National Conference (NC) President, Farooq Abdullah in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned Rizvi’s action and termed it abominable.

“The petition should not be entertained. On the contrary strict action should be taken against him for hurting the sentiments of Muslims living across the world. I urge the judiciary to take suo moto cognizance of the nefarious designs of the petitioner under the relevant provisions of law for deliberately and maliciously hurting the sentiments of Muslims,” he said.

The NC General Secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Mustufa Kamal, Provincial President, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani, Members of Parliament Muhammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi, senior leaders Abdul Rahim Rather, Mian Altaf Ahmad, Muhammad Shafi (Uri), Shariefuddin Shariq, Aga Ruhullah, Aga Mehmood, Political Advisor to Vice President Tanvir Sadiq, spokesman Imran Nabi Dar and Youth National Conference leader, Salman Saghar also condemned Rizvi’s abominable act and impressed upon the government to take him to task.

Apni Party, President Altaf Bukhari denounced Rizvi’s move and demanded stern action against him under the law. He said that persons like Rizvi should be dealt with sternly under the law.

The Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Chairman, Hakeem Yaseen also condemned Rizvi for his blasphemous act and demanded severe punishment to him.

Shia leader and former minister Aga Ruhullah called Rizvi a servant of the Sangh Parivar. “Waseem (not) Rizvi has brazenly let his belief known and his belief is absolutely not that of a Muslim. He is a known servant of Sangh and I suggest he should be left alone,” he tweeted.

Awami National Conference (ANC) Provincial President, Rahi Riya demanded immediate arrest of Rizvi for hurting the religious sentiments of the Muslims and lashed out at Rizvi for his blasphemous move.


