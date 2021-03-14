Strict restrictions being imposed in IIOJK months ahead of Yatra

Jammu, March 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, strict restrictions are being imposed months ahead of 56-day Amarnath Yatra, which is going to commence from June 28.

Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh while talking to the media on the sidelines of the Inter-Zone Sports Meet in Jammu admitted that forces’ personnel were making all arrangements ahead of Amarnath Yatra.

Referring to the so-called ‘sticky bomb’ hoax he termed the bombs as a ‘threat’. “All security arrangements which are important for yatra will be made. Every year large scale security arrangements are made at different levels. This year too, our preparations are on,” the DGP added.

Speaking at the inaugural function, the DGP asked the police personnel and officers to make a commitment for the betterment of the situation towards peace.

However, experts on Kashmir situation believe that ‘sticky bomb’ issue is mere an imagination of Modi-led fascist Indian government to use it as an excuse for imposing strict restrictions in the occupied territory. They said that in the face of growing criticism by the outside world, the Modi regime carves new excuses to continue with its inhuman policies in Kashmir.

Like this: Like Loading...