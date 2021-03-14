Strict restrictions being imposed in IIOJK months ahead of Yatra

Picture of the day

India's autocratisation has followed a typical pattern of institutional deterioration over the last ten years: V-Dem

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Strict restrictions being imposed in IIOJK months ahead of Yatra

Jammu, March 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, strict restrictions are being imposed months ahead of 56-day Amarnath Yatra, which is going to commence from June 28.

Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh while talking to the media on the sidelines of the Inter-Zone Sports Meet in Jammu admitted that forces’ personnel were making all arrangements ahead of Amarnath Yatra.

Referring to the so-called ‘sticky bomb’ hoax he termed the bombs as a ‘threat’. “All security arrangements which are important for yatra will be made. Every year large scale security arrangements are made at different levels. This year too, our preparations are on,” the DGP added.

Speaking at the inaugural function, the DGP asked the police personnel and officers to make a commitment for the betterment of the situation towards peace.

However, experts on Kashmir situation believe that ‘sticky bomb’ issue is mere an imagination of Modi-led fascist Indian government to use it as an excuse for imposing strict restrictions in the occupied territory. They said that in the face of growing criticism by the outside world, the Modi regime carves new excuses to continue with its inhuman policies in Kashmir.


