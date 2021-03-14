Waseem Rizvi’s agenda aimed at getting close to power corridors: MMU

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

India's autocratisation has followed a typical pattern of institutional deterioration over the last ten years: V-Dem

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archives

Waseem Rizvi’s agenda aimed at getting close to power corridors: MMU

Activities
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, March 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) has strongly condemned the mischievous and malicious agenda of former Chairman of Central Shia Waqf Board in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Waseem Rizvi.

Waseem Rizvi has filed a petition in the Supreme Court of India against some verses of the holy Quran.

The MMU comprises Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, Dar-ul-Uloom Raheemiya, Muslim Personal Law Board, Jamiat Ahle Hadeeth, Jama’at-e-Islami, Anjuman Sharie Shian, Karwaan-e-Islami, Ittihaad-ul-Muslimeen, Anjuman Himayat-ul-Islam, Jamiat Hamdania, Anjuman Ulema-e-Ahnaaf, Dar-ul-Uloom Qasmia, Dar-ul-Uloom Bilaliya, Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam, Anjuman Mazhar-ul-Haq, Jamiat-ul-Aima Wal Ulema, Anjuman Aima Wa Mashaa’ikh Kashmir, Dar-ul-Uloom Naqshbandiya, Dar-ul-Uloom Rasheediya, Ahl-e-Bayt Foundation, Madrasa Kanz-ul-Uloom, Perwaan-e-Wilayat, Auqaf Islamia Khurram Sarhama, Anjuman Tanzeem-ul-Makaatib, Muhammadi Trust and many social and educational institutions.

According to a statement, the MMU said that the move is deliberate aimed at provoking Muslims and feeding into the agenda of Islamophobes hostile to Islam and full of hatred.

“The holy Quran is the final word revealed by Allah Almighty and every single word has and will remain unchanged till the Day of Judgment. The holy scriptures revealed by Allah including the Quran are sacred and it is beyond the power of any human being or agency to change a single word or to make any change(s) to it,” it said.

“By such mischief, people like Rizvi seek publicity, and score brownie points to get close to the power corridors, “the statement said, adding, “Quran does not preach violence or hatred against anyone. It is the fountainhead that promotes humanity, love, unity and harmony.”

The MMU appealed to people not to resort to violence over the obnoxiousness of Rizvi which he and his masters would be anticipating to further their agenda instead pledge to follow the teachings of the holy Qur’an in letter and spirit.

It is to be mentioned that Waseem Rizvi is the producer of the Bollywood film Ram Ki Janmabhoomi. He is a supporter of Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party as per Wikipedia.

Waseem Rizvi also supported Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh when it proposed the construction of a grand statue of Ramchandra, a major deity in Hinduism, in Ayodhya. He also contradicted the consensus opinion of the Indian Muslims over the issues of Babri Masjid, Triple Talaq and religious education in madrassahs.

A strong apprehension has been expressed by those who closely watch the Muslim issues in India and they have opined that the latest petition of Waseem Rizvi might be the doing of BJP and RSS and he may be acting on their behalf to defame Islam, demoralize Muslims and create a communal frenzy.
KMS—2A


