Waseem Rizvi’s agenda aimed at getting close to power corridors: MMU

Srinagar, March 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) has strongly condemned the mischievous and malicious agenda of former Chairman of Central Shia Waqf Board in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Waseem Rizvi.

Waseem Rizvi has filed a petition in the Supreme Court of India against some verses of the holy Quran.

The MMU comprises Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, Dar-ul-Uloom Raheemiya, Muslim Personal Law Board, Jamiat Ahle Hadeeth, Jama’at-e-Islami, Anjuman Sharie Shian, Karwaan-e-Islami, Ittihaad-ul-Muslimeen, Anjuman Himayat-ul-Islam, Jamiat Hamdania, Anjuman Ulema-e-Ahnaaf, Dar-ul-Uloom Qasmia, Dar-ul-Uloom Bilaliya, Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam, Anjuman Mazhar-ul-Haq, Jamiat-ul-Aima Wal Ulema, Anjuman Aima Wa Mashaa’ikh Kashmir, Dar-ul-Uloom Naqshbandiya, Dar-ul-Uloom Rasheediya, Ahl-e-Bayt Foundation, Madrasa Kanz-ul-Uloom, Perwaan-e-Wilayat, Auqaf Islamia Khurram Sarhama, Anjuman Tanzeem-ul-Makaatib, Muhammadi Trust and many social and educational institutions.

According to a statement, the MMU said that the move is deliberate aimed at provoking Muslims and feeding into the agenda of Islamophobes hostile to Islam and full of hatred.

“The holy Quran is the final word revealed by Allah Almighty and every single word has and will remain unchanged till the Day of Judgment. The holy scriptures revealed by Allah including the Quran are sacred and it is beyond the power of any human being or agency to change a single word or to make any change(s) to it,” it said.

“By such mischief, people like Rizvi seek publicity, and score brownie points to get close to the power corridors, “the statement said, adding, “Quran does not preach violence or hatred against anyone. It is the fountainhead that promotes humanity, love, unity and harmony.”

The MMU appealed to people not to resort to violence over the obnoxiousness of Rizvi which he and his masters would be anticipating to further their agenda instead pledge to follow the teachings of the holy Qur’an in letter and spirit.

It is to be mentioned that Waseem Rizvi is the producer of the Bollywood film Ram Ki Janmabhoomi. He is a supporter of Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party as per Wikipedia.

Waseem Rizvi also supported Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh when it proposed the construction of a grand statue of Ramchandra, a major deity in Hinduism, in Ayodhya. He also contradicted the consensus opinion of the Indian Muslims over the issues of Babri Masjid, Triple Talaq and religious education in madrassahs.

A strong apprehension has been expressed by those who closely watch the Muslim issues in India and they have opined that the latest petition of Waseem Rizvi might be the doing of BJP and RSS and he may be acting on their behalf to defame Islam, demoralize Muslims and create a communal frenzy.

