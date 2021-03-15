Continued brutalities by Indian troops in IIOJK condemned

Srinagar 15 March (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir Resistance Movement, the Kashmir Hurriyat Youth Forum and Jammu and Kashmir Justice League have strongly condemned the continued brutalities by Indian troops in the territory.

Hurriyat organizations have pasted posters in Srinagar and its suburbs which said that Indian troops were killing innocent people in IIOJK.

It said that India was using pellet guns and chemical weapons during siege and search operations to hide its crime against humanity in IIOJK. It further said that the silence of the United Nations and international human rights organizations was a question mark over the Indian atrocities in the territory.

The organizations in the posters have appealed to the people to observe complete strike on Tuesday in the territory against the Indian state terrorism and to pay tributes to the martyrs.

