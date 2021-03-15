India denounced for killing, injuring people in IIOJK

Srinagar, March 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders, organizations and rights activists have strongly condemned killings, arsons and use of brute force by Indian troops on protesters in Shopian district.

Senior Hurriyat leader Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori while addressing a condolence meeting in Rafiabad said that Kashmiri youth are sacrificing their lives for a sacred cause and said that India has morally lost its war in Jammu and Kashmir and is using all possible means to avenge the Kashmiris.

He said that Kashmir issue is a long standing dispute and India itself took this dispute to the United Nations and promised to give Kashmiris their right to self-determination. He said that India was inflicting the worst kind of torture on Kashmiris for demanding the same right.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi , Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in a statement expressed concern over the grave human rights violations by the Indian army in Kashmir. He said that Indian troops were using clever tactics to suppress the Kashmir’s freedom movement but would never succeed in its nefarious aims. He urged the international community to play its role in resolving the dispute as soon as possible for peace in South Asia.

Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) in a statement while paying tributes to the martyred youth said that hundreds of Indian army personnel had cordoned Rawalpora village and adjoining areas three days back to kill two youth only because the duo had decided to raise their voice against the Indian tyranny on the people of Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social and Justice League (JKYSJL) at a party meeting said that the RSS-backed BJP government in India has put the peaceful environment in South Asia at stake by forcefully trying to impose Hindutva extremist agenda. The JKYSJL said, “Kashmir was neither a regional issue, nor a religious one, it is always a political and human issue which should be addressed in the particular context”.

Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement Secretary Information Shabbir Ahmad in a statement said that Indian brutal forces are killing and injuring Kashmiri youth for demanding right to self-determination.

International Forum for Justice and Human Rights chairman Mohammad Ahsan Untoo in a statement sharply reacted to the killing and injuring of people by Indian troops in Rawalpora area of Shopian district. He deplored that the troops fired bullets and pellets on the mourners and blasted more than dozen houses and set scores of buildings on fire. During the innocent, a boy was martyred and when locals assembled to mourn the death, the troops opened bullet and pellet firing injuring twenty three youth. Three of the youth were hit in eyes and are being treated at a Srinagar hospital.

Meanwhile, Convener of Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Peace Foundation Advocate Mahmood Ahmad Qureshi and Convener of Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Civil Society Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar in a statement paid tributes to martyred youth Muhammad Iqbal Kals and his two associates on their martyrdom anniversary. They were martyred in firing of Indian army on the Line of Control on March 15, 1996.

