India denounced for killing, injuring people in IIOJK

Kashmir Media Service

Scores injurd in firing by Indian troops in IIOJK while over dozen houses blasted by troops in Shopian

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

India denounced for killing, injuring people in IIOJK

Killing Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, March 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders, organizations and  rights activists have strongly condemned killings, arsons and use of brute force by Indian troops on protesters in Shopian district.

Senior Hurriyat leader Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori while addressing a condolence meeting in Rafiabad said that Kashmiri youth are sacrificing their lives for a sacred cause and said that India has morally lost its war in Jammu and Kashmir and is using all possible means to avenge the Kashmiris.

He said that Kashmir issue is a long standing dispute and India itself took this dispute to the United Nations and promised to give Kashmiris their right to self-determination. He said that India was inflicting the worst kind of torture on Kashmiris for demanding the same right.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi , Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in a statement expressed concern over the grave human rights violations by the Indian army in Kashmir. He said that Indian troops were using clever tactics to suppress the Kashmir’s freedom movement but would never succeed in its nefarious aims. He urged the international community to play its role in resolving the dispute as soon as possible for peace in South Asia.

Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) in a statement while paying tributes to the martyred youth said that hundreds of Indian army personnel had cordoned Rawalpora village and adjoining areas three days back to kill two youth only because the duo had decided to raise their voice against the Indian tyranny on the people of Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social and Justice League (JKYSJL) at a party meeting said that the RSS-backed BJP government in India has put the peaceful environment in South Asia at stake by forcefully trying to impose Hindutva extremist agenda. The JKYSJL said, “Kashmir was neither a regional issue, nor a religious one, it is always a political and human issue which should be addressed in the particular context”.

Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement Secretary Information Shabbir Ahmad in a statement said that Indian brutal forces are killing and injuring Kashmiri youth for demanding right to self-determination.

International Forum for Justice and Human Rights chairman Mohammad Ahsan Untoo in a statement sharply reacted to the killing and injuring of people by Indian troops in Rawalpora area of Shopian district. He deplored that the troops fired bullets and pellets on the mourners and blasted more than dozen houses and set scores of buildings on fire. During the innocent, a boy was martyred and when locals assembled to mourn the death, the troops opened bullet and pellet firing injuring twenty three youth. Three of the youth were hit in eyes and are being treated at a Srinagar hospital.

Meanwhile, Convener of Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Peace Foundation Advocate Mahmood Ahmad Qureshi and Convener of Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Civil Society Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar in a statement paid tributes to martyred youth Muhammad Iqbal Kals and his two associates on their martyrdom anniversary. They were martyred in firing of Indian army on the Line of Control on March 15, 1996.


