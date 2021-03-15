Indian troops martyr one more youth in Shopian

Srinagar, March 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, today, raising the toll to two in the past two days.

The troops martyred the youth during a violent cordon and search operation in Rawalpora area of the district while body of one youth was recovered on Sunday from the debris of a house destroyed by the troops.

The operation was going on 3rd consecutive day, today.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar talking to media men claimed that mujahid commander Wilayat Lone alias Sajad Afghani has been killed in the three-day long operation in Rawalpora area of Shopian district.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities suspended internet service in the district to prevent dissemination of information about the brutalities of Indian forces in the area.

