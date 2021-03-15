Killing, injuring people by Indian troops in IIOJK denounced

Srinagar, March 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights, Mohammad Ahsan Untoo has denounced the killing and injuring of people by Indian troops in Rawalpora area of Shopian district.

Mohammad Ahsan Untoo in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that the troops fired bullets and pellets on the mourners and blasted more than dozen houses and set scores of buildings on fire.

He said, during the firing, an innocent boy was martyred and when locals assembled to mourn the death, the forces’ personnel started firing bullets and pellets in which many youth were injured, adding that three were hit on eyes and they partially lost the eyesight and are being treated at a Srinagar hospital.

