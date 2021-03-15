Modi pursuing RSS-BJP agenda to crush minorities: Behl

Jammu, March 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leader and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum, Devinder Singh Behl has said that Narendra Modi’s fascist government is pursuing the agenda of Hindu extremist organizations BJP and RSS to crush minorities by pitching them against each other.

Devinder Singh Behl, while addressing party workers in Nowshera, said that the BJP had used its pawn and former chairman of the Shia Waqf Board of Uttar Pradesh, Waseem Rizvi, to hurt the feelings of Muslims. He said that no one would tolerate comments against religion. “This is the attitude of the Indian government that it is using religion cards to divide Muslims.”

The APHC leader said that the Indian government and the RSS had used Waseem Rizvi for Islamophobia under a premeditated plan, which had led to widespread protests in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said that history has shown that in Jammu and Kashmir there has always been brotherhood.

Devinder Singh said that Kashmiris were fighting for their right to self-determination and not in the name of religion. “We strongly condemn this blasphemous act of Waseem Rizvi,” he added and said that the Kashmiri people would continue their struggle for their right to self-determination till its logical conclusion.

