Naqshbandi urges ICRC team to visit IIOJK

Islamabad, March 15 (KMS): Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Convener of AJK chapter of Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has drawn attention of UN Human Rights Council in Geneva and the world leaders towards stepped up Indian state terrorism in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Naqshbandi in a statement said that Indian forces are destroying houses, business centres and arresting Kashmiris on unfounded charges, making their life miserable.

He demanded immediate release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who is in arbitrary and illegal house detention since 5th August 2019. The condition of Kashmiris including Hurriyat leaders in Indian jails is very pathetic and International Committee of Red Cross should intervene and visit Indian jails, he demanded.

“Fake encounters, enforced disappearances, destruction of houses and torture have become a daily routine in IIOJK. He urged world leaders and representatives of NGOs and media houses to visit IIOJK to investigate the ongoing repression.

