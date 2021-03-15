Protest rally in Muzaffarabad against HR abuses in IIOJK

Muzaffarabad March 15 (MS): Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir held a protest rally outside press club in Muzaffarabad, today, against the use of brute force by Indian forces on peaceful protesters in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

A large number of people participated in the rally and raised slogans against the Indian forces and Narendra Modi.

The Chairman of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, Vice Chairman of International Forum for Justice, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Javed Ahmed Mughal, Sheikh Azhar, Sardar Danish, Usman Ali Hashim, Muhammad Aimal Farzam, refugees’ representatives, Chaudhry Mohammad Ismail, Chaudhry Shah Wali, Abdul Hameed Lone and Syed Mehar Gilani addressed on the occasion.

The speakers said, Indian troops have constantly been surrounding the Rawalpura area for last three days, adding that forces have killed three innocent Kashmiri youth in the area and burnt a dozen houses in the area. They deplored that the United Nations and the international human rights organizations had become a mute spectators over the worst kind of Indian brutalities in the occupied territory.

The speakers said that India should know that it could not prevent Kashmiris from their just struggle for securing their right to self-determination through military might and said that Kashmiris would continue the Kashmir liberation movement till taking it to its logical conclusion.

