Protests continue in IIOJK against blasphemer Rizvi

Srinagar, March 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, protest demonstrations continued across the territory against the blasphemous move by a pawn of ruling BJP in India and former Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board, Waseem Rizvi.

One such protest was held in north Kashmir’s Sopore town against the blasphemous statement made by Rizvi. Scores of people under the banner of Masajid Aima staged the protest.

Rizvi had on Thursday moved the Indian Supreme Court with a petition asking for deletion of 26 verses of the Holy Quran. The protesters demanded that Rizvi be arrested and hanged immediately.

Holding placards, the protestors raised slogans and marched from Iqbal Market to Sopore Chowk.

Speaking on the occasion, Masajid Aima Sopore President Mufti Tanveer Ahmad said that any statement or action against the dignity of the Holy Quran that hurts the feelings of the Muslims would not be tolerated. A large contingent of police was deployed in Banihal town.

Similar protests were staged in Gool and Chanderkoot areas of Rambam district. All Kashmir Shaher-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee, Srinagar, also condemned the blasphemous remarks and demanded action against Rizvi. The committee announced that as a mark of protest, people in Srinagar downtown would keep lights off in shops and houses on Tuesday.

Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) President Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam said such persons were the real enemies of peace.

