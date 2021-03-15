Scores injurd in firing by Indian troops in IIOJK

Over dozen houses blasted by troops in Shopian

Srinagar, March 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, dozens of youth were injured, many critically, in firing of bullets and pellets on protesters by Indian troops in Shopian district.

People staged the protest demonstration against continued violent cordon and search operations in Rawalpora and other areas of the district. The troops killed a youth and used explosive material to destroy half a dozen houses in the area.

The troops fired pellets and bullets on protesters injuring two dozen youth mostly aged between 18 to 22 years in Rawalpora area of district.

A 22-year-old youth, identified as Arif Ahmad, suffered injury in his left eye, said Dr Nazir Chaudhary, Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital in Srinagar where the youth is getting treatment.

An official said that search operation is still going on in the area while the firing has now started again today, on the 3rd consecutive day, today.

Meanwhile, Indian troops also launched cordon and search operations in different area of Baramulla and Budgam districts.

