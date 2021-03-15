Picture of the day

Scores injurd in firing by Indian troops in IIOJK while over dozen houses blasted by troops in Shopian

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Scores injurd in firing by Indian troops in IIOJK

Over dozen houses blasted by troops in Shopian

Srinagar, March 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, dozens of youth were injured, many critically, in firing of bullets and pellets on protesters by Indian troops in Shopian district.

People staged the protest demonstration against continued violent cordon and search operations in Rawalpora and other areas of the district. The troops killed a youth and used explosive material to destroy half a dozen houses in the area.

The troops fired pellets and bullets on protesters injuring two dozen youth mostly aged between 18 to 22 years in Rawalpora area of district.

A 22-year-old youth, identified as Arif Ahmad, suffered injury in his left eye, said Dr Nazir Chaudhary, Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital in Srinagar where the youth is getting treatment.

An official said that search operation is still going on in the area while the firing has now started again today, on the 3rd consecutive day, today.

Meanwhile, Indian troops also launched cordon and search operations in different area of Baramulla and Budgam districts.


